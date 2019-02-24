Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:45 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
500 Brookdale Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Bergeron

Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Bergeron Obituary
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Bergeron (née Hammar), age 76, a resident of Bonita Springs, FL since 2014, formerly of Naperville, IL 1981-2014, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, Bonita Springs, FL. She was born October 29, 1942 in El Paso, TX.Visitation Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville. Services will begin Thursday, February 28, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a Thursday, 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. A luncheon will follow the funeral mass at Mesón Sabika, 1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 983-3000. Interment will be private. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
