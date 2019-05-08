Kathleen Ann Carpenter, nee Dulski, of Western Springs, formerly of Perrysburg, OH, age 44. Beloved wife of William Andrew "Andy" Carpenter Jr.; loving mother of William Andrew "Drew" Carpenter III and Kayla Rose Carpenter; cherished daughter of Christopher and Ann Dulski; dear sister of Christopher (Lisa) Dulski, Thomas (Sara) Dulski and Susan (Andy) Rennell; proud aunt of Jacob, Katelynn, John, Jane, Andrew, Ryan and Anna. Kathleen was a 1997 graduate of THE Ohio State University with a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering. She loved the Buckeyes as well as the Detroit Tigers. For over 20 years Kathleen worked in information technology, most recently working for Mars Inc. as their Chief Information Security Officer. Kathy was a strong and generous spirit. Through a tireless quest for knowledge and understanding she leaves a sustaining legacy for her family in their greater ability to live happy and healthy lives. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Lying-in-State Tuesday at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bright Directions College Savings, c/o A. Carpenter, P. O. Box 114, Western Springs, IL 60558 appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary