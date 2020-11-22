Kathleen was born on the West side of Chicago on April 17, 1919, to Irish immigrant parents, Mary (nee Hearty) McEntegart and John McEntegart, and she departed this world peacefully in her sleep on November 18, 2020 while at the home of her eldest daughter, Kathleen Vardon. Kathleen graduated with honors from Providence High School in Chicago where she lived for most of her life while she raised her family and was employed by Illinois Bell for 36 years. She also lived for much of her retirement in Port Charlotte, Florida where she was very active in the Irish American Club and served her church as a Eucharistic minister. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Lawrence J. Curran with whom she raised four children, Kathleen Vardon, Joanne (Jack) Binkley, Lawrence (Lynne) Curran, and Mary Pat (Rick) Bona. In addition, she was a doting grandmother to: Michael (Botum) Vardon, Michele (Mike) Finn, Pam (Brian) Smith, Katie Bona, Larry (Emily) Curran, Andrew (Amy) Bona, Maureen (Joe) Smith, and Anna Bona (David Banas) and she cherished her role as great-grandmother to: John Vardon, Franciska and Sebastian Vogel, Megan and Abby Curran, Beckett, Benson and Burke Bona, Sean and Luke Smith, and Charlotte, Walter and Lillian Smith. Kathleen was also predeceased by her beloved seven siblings, including 4 brothers: John (Fran), William (Lorraine, Kay), Thomas and Patrick McEntegart; and 3 sisters: Mary (Tom Smith, Mel) Strittar, Sister Anne Patrice, O.S.M., and Margaret (Christopher) Agrella. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and is dear in the hearts of many relatives in Ireland where she traveled several times over her wonderful life. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Kathleen's funeral Mass and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Diabetes Association
for Diabetes research are appreciated.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com