Kathleen Ann (Ford) Payne died August 12th in Naples, Florida after a three-month illness. A lifelong Chicagoan – and wintering Floridian – Kay was born September 18, 1936, the third of five children to Irish immigrants James and Rose (Boyle) Ford. Kay attended Holy Cross Grammar School and St. Thomas Aquinas High School, where she made lifelong girlfriends who she continued to lunch and laugh with often. She worked at the High-Low in her teens, attended Mundelein College and married Gene Payne on July 14, 1956. They began their life together in St. Sabina Parish and later settled into St. Walter Parish, where their 5 children all graduated and where Kay made another set of cherished friends. Kay enjoyed her many years of service as a hearing tester for the Chicago Board of Education. She was a proud Irish Catholic who loved Brother Rice, Mother McAuley, the Chicago Tribune and the Southside Irish Parade. She was an avid reader, moviegoer and traveler. She loved to entertain and was the consummate hostess, always dressed to the nines. Kay is preceded in death by her beloved parents, her loving husband Gene, brothers James, John and Dan, her adored daughter Mary Kay and son Robert. She is survived by her dear sister Marge (Frank), her devoted partner Ron Klett, sons Gene (Liz), Jim and Joe, grandchildren Lauren, Katlyn, Nancy, Elisa, Michael, Thomas, Katie, Carson and Jenna, her loyal and loved nieces, nephew, cousins and close friends. Kay will be waked at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St, Chicago Ridge from 3 - 8 on Friday 8/21, with a funeral mass at St. Terrence in Alsip at 10 am Saturday 8/22. A generous, kind and caring mother and grandmother, "Kay Kay" believed in love, laughter, hard work, fairness and prayer, so please remember her in yours. Funeral info @ 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com