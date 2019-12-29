Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Kathleen Anne Feeley

Kathleen Anne Feeley Obituary
Kathleen Anne Feeley nee Durkin, age 84, of Glenview, IL. Beloved wife of the late John P. Feeley. Loving mother of Patrick (Patricia) Feeley, Sheila (John) Dodds, Anne (Mark) Dooley, Colleen (Tom) Paholak, Meaghan (Paul) Hourihane, Michael (Kristen), and the late Mary (John) Nugent. Proud grandmother of Kevin and Erin Feeley; Joseph and Timothy Nugent; Quinn, Chance, and Reese Dooley; Jack, Charlotte, and Paige Paholak; Brady Hourihane; Nora, Mia, and Brendan Feeley. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020, 9:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment private Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund. Please make checks payable to Our Lady of Perpetual Help (memo line: Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund), mail to: Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Parish Ministry Center, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
