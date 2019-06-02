Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Annie Palmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen Annie Palmer Obituary
Kathleen Annie Palmer, 77, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved wife of William Palmer. Devoted mother of Andrew (Dawn) Lenzini, Cherie (Thomas) Kolder, stepmother of Dan Palmer, Jon (Cheryl) Palmer, Karen (Brian) Marchen, Martha (Jonathon) Charneskey, and Ted (Rosario) Palmer. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Christian, Nick, Luke, Matt, Chad, Nathan, Daniel, Jon, Nick and Max. Devoted daughter of the late Esther Ulvila. Loving sister of Violet Thiele, the late Roy Pumala and Ray Pumala. Caring aunt of Dan (Carmen), Sue (Frank), Dave, Chuck (Lisa), Lynn (Al), Lee, Nick, Brian, Dale, Karen, Ray and Roy; great aunt of Kirsten, Matt, John, Nicole, Dean, Rachel, Steve, Grant, Amanda, Rebecca, Nathan, Chris, and Ryne.Kathy's selfless love and SISU touched all who were blessed to call her family or friend.A funeral Mass followed by a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates. Funeral information, or online condolences at ahlgrimfuneral.com, or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now