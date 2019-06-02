|
Kathleen Annie Palmer, 77, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved wife of William Palmer. Devoted mother of Andrew (Dawn) Lenzini, Cherie (Thomas) Kolder, stepmother of Dan Palmer, Jon (Cheryl) Palmer, Karen (Brian) Marchen, Martha (Jonathon) Charneskey, and Ted (Rosario) Palmer. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Christian, Nick, Luke, Matt, Chad, Nathan, Daniel, Jon, Nick and Max. Devoted daughter of the late Esther Ulvila. Loving sister of Violet Thiele, the late Roy Pumala and Ray Pumala. Caring aunt of Dan (Carmen), Sue (Frank), Dave, Chuck (Lisa), Lynn (Al), Lee, Nick, Brian, Dale, Karen, Ray and Roy; great aunt of Kirsten, Matt, John, Nicole, Dean, Rachel, Steve, Grant, Amanda, Rebecca, Nathan, Chris, and Ryne.Kathy's selfless love and SISU touched all who were blessed to call her family or friend.A funeral Mass followed by a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates. Funeral information, or online condolences at ahlgrimfuneral.com, or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019