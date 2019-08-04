Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 S. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL

Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave

Kathleen B. Anderson


1955 - 2019
Kathleen B. Anderson Obituary
Kathleen B. Anderson (nee Boyle) 64, July 29. Loving wife of John H. Anderson. Dear mother of Rosemary, John R. (Elise) and Thomas Francis Anderson. Daughter of the late Richard (Ret. C.P.D.) and Rosemary Boyle. Sister of Richard (Linda) Boyle, Mary Boyle, Mark (Donna) Boyle, Colleen (Al) Wirry and Tom (Jeanne) Boyle. Daughter-in-law of Betty and the late John P. Anderson. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired Teacher for the Chicago Public Schools. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to Christ the King Church (9235 S. Hamilton Ave.) for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Int. Private. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. For info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
