Kathleen B. Anderson (nee Boyle) 64, July 29. Loving wife of John H. Anderson. Dear mother of Rosemary, John R. (Elise) and Thomas Francis Anderson. Daughter of the late Richard (Ret. C.P.D.) and Rosemary Boyle. Sister of Richard (Linda) Boyle, Mary Boyle, Mark (Donna) Boyle, Colleen (Al) Wirry and Tom (Jeanne) Boyle. Daughter-in-law of Betty and the late John P. Anderson. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired Teacher for the Chicago Public Schools. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to Christ the King Church (9235 S. Hamilton Ave.) for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Int. Private. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. For info. (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019