Kathleen Breuss, formerly of Hinsdale, passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born in Chicago on July 18, 1935, to the late Henry and Margaret Weinberger. On April 14, 1956, Kathleen married the love of her life, the late Ralph Breuss, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Hinsdale. Loving mother of Laura (Bob) Brown, Debra (the late Joe) Pomering, Gerald (Kathleen) Breuss and Diane Flynn. Cherished grandmother of Aaron (Kate) Brown, Sara Brown, Patrick Brown, Kyle (Katie) Pomering, Jenna (Clint) Anderson, Connor Pomering, Jenna Breuss, Matthew (Crystal) Flynn and Daniel Flynn. Great-grandmother of Lennon, Baylor, Renley, Haylee, Lane and Miles. Dear sister of John (Nancy) Weinberger, Barbara (Lance) Demeter, and the late Marian (the late Richard) Zahora. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 10 am at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 4th and Clay St, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the National Shrine of St. Therese, 8501 Bailey Rd, Darien, IL 60561. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information: 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
.