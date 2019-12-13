|
|
Kathleen Beverly Greco, nee Humphrey, of Forest Park, born June 18, 1926 died December 11, 2019. Wife of the late Dr. James F. Greco; cherished mother of Dr. James L. (Zoe) and Nancy; proud grandmother of Suzanne Pollock; loving daughter of the late Kathleen Humphrey; dear sister of the late Lawrence (Irene) Humphrey; beloved aunt of Sharon Humphrey Yoder, Elisa Hofmann Dang and children of the late Ernest Greco. Family and friends will be received at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Ave., Chicago on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to Ascension Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be made in Kathy's name to Oak Park Animal Care League, WFMT Radio or the Michael Teolis Singers. For info 773-637-4441.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019