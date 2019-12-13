Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
8:45 AM
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Ascension Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Greco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Beverly Greco


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Beverly Greco Obituary
Kathleen Beverly Greco, nee Humphrey, of Forest Park, born June 18, 1926 died December 11, 2019. Wife of the late Dr. James F. Greco; cherished mother of Dr. James L. (Zoe) and Nancy; proud grandmother of Suzanne Pollock; loving daughter of the late Kathleen Humphrey; dear sister of the late Lawrence (Irene) Humphrey; beloved aunt of Sharon Humphrey Yoder, Elisa Hofmann Dang and children of the late Ernest Greco. Family and friends will be received at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Ave., Chicago on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to Ascension Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be made in Kathy's name to Oak Park Animal Care League, WFMT Radio or the Michael Teolis Singers. For info 773-637-4441.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -