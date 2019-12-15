Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:15 PM - 4:00 PM
The Lakeview Center at Gillson Park
800 Gillson Park Dr
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen McNichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Brahm McNichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Brahm McNichols Obituary
Kathleen Brahm McNichols, 73, beloved by many. Survived by sisters Maggie Brahm and Jean Brahm (Bob) Ward, daughter-in-law Tricia Wickert and family, 6 nieces and nephews, and 8 grand nieces and nephews. Kathleen was predeceased by longtime partner Tom Wickert, sister Patty Brahm (Jim) Regan, and parents Bill Brahm and Rita /Nettie Brahm Baar. She was a graduate of St. Luke and Trinity High School in River Forest; Alumna of Loyola (BS), University of Chicago (MBA) and Palmer Chiropractic Institute. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 21 from 1:15 pm to 4 pm at The Lakeview Center at Gillson Park, 800 Gillson Park Dr. Wilmette, IL 60091. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to , . Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -