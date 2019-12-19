|
Kathleen Brahm McNichols, 73, beloved by many. Survived by sisters Maggie Brahm and Jean Brahm (Bob) Ward, daughter-in-law Tricia Wickert and family, 6 nieces and nephews, and 8 grand nieces and nephews. Kathleen was predeceased by longtime partner Tom Wickert, sister Patty Brahm (Jim) Regan, and parents Bill Brahm and Rita /Nettie Brahm Baar. She was a graduate of St. Luke and Trinity High School in River Forest; Alumna of Loyola (BS), University of Chicago (MBA) and Palmer Chiropractic Institute. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 21 from 1:15 pm to 4 pm at The Lakeview Center at Gillson Park, 800 Gillson Park Dr. Wilmette, IL 60091. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to , . Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019