Kathleen K. Breslin, nee Casey, 94, native of Macroom, County Cork, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Breslin. Loving mother of Bernie (Bozena), Patrick ( Eileen), Ann Marie (the late Kieran Nestor) (Tom) McDermott, John (Mary Neil), Teresa (Mike) McLaughlin and the late Baby Sheila. Proud grandmother of Matthew, Jim, Marty, Michael, Kailee, Meghan, Matt, Casey and Ryan. Dear sister of Joan (Brian) Doherty, and the late Sheila (late John) Harrington, Patricia (the late Eric) Dukelow, Eileen (Seamus) Young and the late Maura (late P.J.) McCarthy.Kathleen's family is most grateful for the loving care she received as a resident of St. Andrew's and St. Benedict's Nursing Homes. Family and friends meeting Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:15 AM at Saint Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo, Chicago for Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial s appreciated to Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Court, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056.Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan, Director. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com