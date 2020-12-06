1/
Kathleen Breslin
Kathleen K. Breslin, nee Casey, 94, native of Macroom, County Cork, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Breslin. Loving mother of Bernie (Bozena), Patrick ( Eileen), Ann Marie (the late Kieran Nestor) (Tom) McDermott, John (Mary Neil), Teresa (Mike) McLaughlin and the late Baby Sheila. Proud grandmother of Matthew, Jim, Marty, Michael, Kailee, Meghan, Matt, Casey and Ryan. Dear sister of Joan (Brian) Doherty, and the late Sheila (late John) Harrington, Patricia (the late Eric) Dukelow, Eileen (Seamus) Young and the late Maura (late P.J.) McCarthy.Kathleen's family is most grateful for the loving care she received as a resident of St. Andrew's and St. Benedict's Nursing Homes. Family and friends meeting Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:15 AM at Saint Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo, Chicago for Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial s appreciated to Rainbow Hospice, 1550 Bishop Court, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056.Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to M.J. Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan, Director. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
11:15 - 11:30 AM
Saint Juliana Church
DEC
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Saint Juliana Church
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Memories & Condolences

December 4, 2020
We will always remember Aunt Kathleen as someone who loved her family and loved a good sing song. Her whit and sense of humor will be greatly missed, but we know she is now at peace with Pat and her sisters. Rest in Peace dear Kathleen. Sincerely - Francis & Cheri Harrington
Francis Harrington
Family
December 4, 2020
Remembering my dearest Auntie Kathleen with so many fond memories and love , she was an amazing lady and will never be forgotten. My deepest sympathy to all the family, RIP Kathleen, hope you and Mom are together again. Your memory is our keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping. I have you in my heart.
Eileen O Sullivan
Family
