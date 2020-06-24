Kathleen Brosnan (nee Nolan) beloved wife of the late Denis Brosnan; loving mother of Denis (Karen), Margaret (John) Howard, Kathleen (John) Trotta, Eileen (John) Donahue, Patricia (Ricardo) Gelezauskas, Mary (Mark) Ehmig and Theresa (Patrick) Hughes; devoted grandmother of 19. Cherished great-grandmother of 19. In consideration of health concerns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 Virus, Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Lawn Funeral Home (708) 636-2320
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.