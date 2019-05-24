Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL
View Map
Kathleen C. Antosh Obituary
Kathleen C. Antosh a former longtime Hinsdale resident, passed away May 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband John J. Antosh and granddaughter Elizabeth K. Klemp. Kathleen is survived by her children Kathleen Klemp, John Antosh, Nancy (John) Waters, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Adolf Funeral Home; 7000 South Madison St. Willowbrook, IL 60527 from 9:30 AM until time of service at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's foundation, www.alzfdn.org. For more information 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com, or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 24, 2019
