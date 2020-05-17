Kathleen Delia Tersilia Glenn. Beloved daughter of the late Oliver and Eva, nee Andreotti. Dear sister of Daniel (Lisa) of Macomb, Patricia (Robert Wyatt) Glenn of Springfield and the late Oliver Jr. Loving aunt of Oliver III, Christopher, Jennifer, Joseph, David and Anthony and great aunt of Bradley, Julia, Kyle, Connor, Cade, John and Anthony. Kathie, ultimate dog lover, is survived by Reilly and predeceased by Taffy, Pumpkin, Bridget, Shadow, Caitlin and Murphy. Retired Jr. High Science teacher with Chicago Heights School District 170 with 34 years of dedicated service, student teacher supervisor for Chicago State University and teacher of English as a second language. Director of Religious Education for St. Margaret of Scotland School. Volunteer for St. Margaret of Scotland food pantry and pet therapy at Christ Hospital with her dogs. Her passing leaves a gaping hole in the hearts of her many dear cousins and friends. Due to CDC recommendation and guidelines funeral services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Margaret of Scotland Food Pantry, 9830 S. Vincennes, Chicago, IL 60643, appreciated. A Memorial Mass for Kathie will be celebrated at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in the future. 773-779-4411