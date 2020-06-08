Kathleen Dasbach
Kathleen Dasbach (nee wolfe), age 78 of Bloomingdale, beloved wife of Edward; devoted mother of Edward Jr. (Kimberly) Dasbach and Allison (Michael) O'Donnell; loving grandmother of Keira, Branna and James; dear sister of Kenneth Wolfe and loving daughter of the late Richard and Ann Wolfe. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. During visiting hours, it is still recommended to follow the State of Illinois Guidelines limiting groups to 10 people or less and guests should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.
