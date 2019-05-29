Kathleen (Katy) Duffy, nee Compton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Garlands in Barrington on May 25, 2019. Kathleen was born on March 04, 1928 in Atchison, Kansas, the youngest of five children. She attended Mount St. Scholastica and shortly thereafter journeyed west to work at Yellowstone National Park. After WWII, she married Dick Duffy and moved to Chicago. Kathleen and Dick, devoted Irish Catholics, had 11 children between the years of 1950 and 1966. Eventually settling in Beverly on the Southwest side of Chicago, their strong faith empowered them to make the sacrifices necessary to send all 11 children through grade school, high school, and college. Katy held many professional positions throughout her life; she worked as a bank teller at Beverly Bank in the 1970's and at the Palatine Public Library in the 1980's and 1990's. Later in life, after the passing of her beloved husband, she moved to Barrington. Katy enjoyed volunteering in her community and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Katy leaves behind a loving, lasting legacy through her life's greatest accomplishment – her family.Loving Mother of Mark (the late JoAnne), Mike (Susan), Joe (Suzanne), Mary Duffy Segerson (David), John (Patrice), Dolores Wigman (Gary), David (Lexi), Peter (Marta), Virginia, Diane Duffy Radel (Mike), and Dan (Kris).Loving Grandmother of Richard (Ana), Joe (Regina), Elizabeth Rush (Garth), Mary; Ryan (Cassidy), Sean, Erin Duffy-Burke (John), Mike, Meghan (Mquemba), the late Caitlin; Christine Bunzol (Geoff), Julie, Jim, Patrick; Kristin Segerson-Geraty (Pat), Kelli, Brianna Brunello (Ross), Kaela; Rebecca, Katy McCullough (Doug), Dolores Burke (Adam), Dan (Bridget), Nick; Anna Rose, Olivia, Gary, Laurie Wylie (Andrew), Brian; Rachel, Billy, Jackie; Luke, Kathleen, Madalynn; Samantha, Jake, Zach, Ben; Kasey, Abby, Grace, Danielle, and Matthew. Loving Great-Grandmother of Sofia JoAnne, Violet, Elle, Maggie, Griffin, Mackenzie, Jackson, Kelly, Duffy, Graham, and Calvin.Visitation Thursday, May 30th, 3 PM to 9 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, and Friday, May 31st, 11 AM, Holy Family Parish, 2515 W Palatine Road, Inverness, until time of the Funeral Mass at 12 PM. Interment follows at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Info 847-359-8020 or visit Katy's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 29 to May 30, 2019