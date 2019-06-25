Kathleen (Kay) E. Fay, 76, Wausau, WI formerly of Manchester, NH, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Pride TLC in Weston.



She was born September 26, 1942 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late LeRoy and Maxine (Harrigan) McDonald. On March 17, 1962, she married Paul Fay in Round Lake, IL. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2001.



Survivors include, her daughter, Colleen Fay, Elgin IL; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Fay, Wausau; two grandsons, Ryan and Sean Fay; her granddaughter, Stephanie Fay; and 14 nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband Paul, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Fay; a sister Eleanor and three brothers, Tom, Jerry and Redmond McDonald.



A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2018 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.



Memorials may be directed to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd., Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary