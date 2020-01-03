Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:15 PM - 1:00 PM
Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Church
1747 Lake Avenue
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Church
1747 Lake Avenue
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kerrigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen E. Kerrigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen E. Kerrigan Obituary
Kathleen Elinor Kerrigan, age 82, of Wilmette. Loving daughter of the late Francis and the late Elinor nee Udelhofen, Kerrigan. Dear sister of Bob (the late Mary) Kerrigan, Mary Pat Kerrigan, the late Bill (Nancy) Kerrigan and the late Jerry (Patricia) Kerrigan. Fun loving aunt of Sheila (Lane) Wheeler, Theresa Kerrigan, Cindy Warnecke, Patrick (Mariclaire) Kerrigan, Peggy (Chris) McNulty, Mike (Elly) Kerrigan, Dan Kerrigan, Tim (Kathy) Kerrigan, Maureen Kerrigan, Jerry (Dawn) Kerrigan, Andrew (Heidi) Kerrigan, Tricia (Kaj) Gartz and the late Bill Kerrigan, Jr. Fond great-aunt of many grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12:15 p.m. until time of Funeral Mass 1:00 p.m. at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Church, 1747 Lake Avenue Wilmette, Illinois 60091. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic School, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois 60091.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now