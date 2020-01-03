|
|
Kathleen Elinor Kerrigan, age 82, of Wilmette. Loving daughter of the late Francis and the late Elinor nee Udelhofen, Kerrigan. Dear sister of Bob (the late Mary) Kerrigan, Mary Pat Kerrigan, the late Bill (Nancy) Kerrigan and the late Jerry (Patricia) Kerrigan. Fun loving aunt of Sheila (Lane) Wheeler, Theresa Kerrigan, Cindy Warnecke, Patrick (Mariclaire) Kerrigan, Peggy (Chris) McNulty, Mike (Elly) Kerrigan, Dan Kerrigan, Tim (Kathy) Kerrigan, Maureen Kerrigan, Jerry (Dawn) Kerrigan, Andrew (Heidi) Kerrigan, Tricia (Kaj) Gartz and the late Bill Kerrigan, Jr. Fond great-aunt of many grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12:15 p.m. until time of Funeral Mass 1:00 p.m. at Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Church, 1747 Lake Avenue Wilmette, Illinois 60091. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic School, 1747 Lake Avenue, Wilmette, Illinois 60091.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020