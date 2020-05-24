Kathleen E. Lewis
Kathleen E. Lewis, nee Yagnisis, age 73 of North Riverside. Beloved mother of Shawn (Linda) Lewis and Kelly (Ryan) Monahan, cherished grandmother of Bridget (Matt), Tyler, Mackenzie, Aidan, Andrew, Colette and Daniel, dear sister of James (Mary) Yagnisis, Tom (late Jean) Yagnisis, Ted (Wendy) Yagnisis and Stella (Jeff) Ashen, fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private. Memorial donations to Harmony House for Cats www.hhforcats.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements handled by Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
