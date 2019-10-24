Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
(630) 941-5860
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Motzny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen E. Motzny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen E. Motzny Obituary
Kathleen E. Motzny, 64, long time resident of Roselle, passed away after a 1 1/2 year battle with leukemia. Loving sister of her twin, Karen Shaw and Mike (Cindy) Motzny, cherished aunt of Eric Motzny and Nicole Shaw, beloved great aunt to Thomas Vilardo. Loving daughter of the late Mildred and Charles Slater. Kathleen retired from BP Petroleum after 45 years as a computer analyst. Kathleen was a huge dog lover and requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614. Visitation will be held from 3 pm until the time of closing prayers at 7 pm at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home 17w201 Roosevelt Rd., Oakbrook Terrace, on Saturday, October 26th, 2019. Burial will take place on Friday November 1, at 11 AM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. For more information please call 630-941-5860.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
Download Now