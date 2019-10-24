|
|
Kathleen E. Motzny, 64, long time resident of Roselle, passed away after a 1 1/2 year battle with leukemia. Loving sister of her twin, Karen Shaw and Mike (Cindy) Motzny, cherished aunt of Eric Motzny and Nicole Shaw, beloved great aunt to Thomas Vilardo. Loving daughter of the late Mildred and Charles Slater. Kathleen retired from BP Petroleum after 45 years as a computer analyst. Kathleen was a huge dog lover and requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614. Visitation will be held from 3 pm until the time of closing prayers at 7 pm at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home 17w201 Roosevelt Rd., Oakbrook Terrace, on Saturday, October 26th, 2019. Burial will take place on Friday November 1, at 11 AM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. For more information please call 630-941-5860.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019