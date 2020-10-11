1/1
Kathleen Elizabeth "Kathy" Rousseau
1942 - 2020
Kathleen Elizabeth "Kathy" Rousseau, nee O'Connor, age 77, of Skokie, IL, died on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Skokie. The daughter of the late John J. and Theodora, nee Sylvester, O'Connor, she was born on November 19, 1942, in Beverly, MA. Beloved mother of Karen L. (Clifford) Taylor of Salisbury, MA, Sharon M. (James) Brown of Marblehead, MA, and the late Richard G. (Jennifer B.) Rousseau of Skokie; cherished grandmother to Henry, Nicholas, Ella, and Will; dear sister of Maureen Donahue and John "Jack" O'Connor; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Celebrations of Kathy's life will be planned at later dates in Illinois and in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plummer Youth Promise (www.plummeryouthpromise.org), 37 Winter Island Rd., Salem, MA, 01970. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
