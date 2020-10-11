Kathleen Elizabeth "Kathy" Rousseau, nee O'Connor, age 77, of Skokie, IL, died on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Skokie. The daughter of the late John J. and Theodora, nee Sylvester, O'Connor, she was born on November 19, 1942, in Beverly, MA. Beloved mother of Karen L. (Clifford) Taylor of Salisbury, MA, Sharon M. (James) Brown of Marblehead, MA, and the late Richard G. (Jennifer B.) Rousseau of Skokie; cherished grandmother to Henry, Nicholas, Ella, and Will; dear sister of Maureen Donahue and John "Jack" O'Connor; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Celebrations of Kathy's life will be planned at later dates in Illinois and in Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plummer Youth Promise (www.plummeryouthpromise.org
