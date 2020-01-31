Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
6345 S. Kilbourn
Chicago, IL
Age 75; Beloved wife of James "Jim" Elwood; Loving mother of Julie (Dave), and James; Fond twin sister of Irene (Dan) Rebmann, and Charlie Shields; Devoted and proud grandmother of Ethan, Amelia, Charlie, and Andrew; Dear friend, cousin, and Aunt to many; Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 6345 S. Kilbourn, in Chicago, IL; In lieu of flowers make donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of America; A Family Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Private at a later date; Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
