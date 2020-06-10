Kathleen F. Lubek, nee Baran, age 69 of Brookfield. Beloved wife of Frank A. Lubek, loving mother of James Baran and Frank Lubek Jr., dear sister of Dennis (Micki), Wayne, Jackie (Joe), Elaine, Barry (Beth) Lois (John), Roger (Karen) and sister-in-law of Noreen Lubek and Paulette Striegel, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, June 11, 9:00am to 12 noon at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield. Funeral Service and Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Barbara Food Pantry 4008 Prairie Avenue Brookfield, IL 60513 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: 708-485-0214
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.