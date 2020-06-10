Kathleen F. Lubek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen F. Lubek, nee Baran, age 69 of Brookfield. Beloved wife of Frank A. Lubek, loving mother of James Baran and Frank Lubek Jr., dear sister of Dennis (Micki), Wayne, Jackie (Joe), Elaine, Barry (Beth) Lois (John), Roger (Karen) and sister-in-law of Noreen Lubek and Paulette Striegel, fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, June 11, 9:00am to 12 noon at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield. Funeral Service and Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Barbara Food Pantry 4008 Prairie Avenue Brookfield, IL 60513 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: 708-485-0214



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3847 Prairie Avenue
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-0214
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 9, 2020
A freind that will always be remembered by all she can in contact with.She was caring and loved a good time,the family had a great leader..Her friends from THE WOLVES will mis her dearly...rip
BARRY EICHNER
June 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am so sorry for your loss . Sending Prayers.
Chantel Cook
Friend
June 9, 2020
Our condolences and deepest sympathies to the family.
Thomas Coari
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved