Kathleen Frett, age 78, passed away on Friday March 6, 2020. She was born October 10, 1941 in Iowa to Robert and Margaret Dugan. She was a loving wife and mother, who enjoyed socializing with her friends, and in her later years, traveling to places on her bucket list. She is survived by her husband, Bernie, her daughter, Kate, her brother, Michael (Nancy), and many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation at Visitation Catholic Church, 779 S. York St., Elmhurst, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated for the . Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020