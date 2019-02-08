|
Kathleen Gaughan nee Naughton, age 96, of Glenview, IL. Born in Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Kevin J. Gaughan Loving mother of Doris (Edward) Reynolds, Eamon (Sue) Gaughan, Kathy McGarry, Betsy (Pat) McCarthy, Geri (the late Jim) Ford, Kevin (Gloria) Gaughan, Carmel Gaughan, the late Mary and Irene Gaughan. Dear grandmother of Brendan (Liz) Reynolds, Sarah (Ranjit Hakim) Reynolds and Mary (Brian) Wendt; Megan (Adrian Pyke) Gaughan, Kevin (Nique) and Michael Gaughan; Caitlin, Gavin and Colin McGarry; Jack and the late Leo McCarthy; Kathleen, Jim, Luke and Elizabeth Ford. Fond great grandmother of eight. Caring sister of Noel Naughton and PJ Naughton. Visitation Monday, February 11, 2019, 9:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, note in memo line Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund or The Headstong Project, (whose purpose is to provide comprehensive mental health care to veterans dealing with post traumatic stress) getheadstrong.org. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019