Kathleen "Kathy" Gottschalk, age 53, an 18 year resident of Naperville, IL and a former longtime resident of Oak Park, IL, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on September 7, 1965 in Oak Park, IL. Kathy is survived by her devoted husband of 33 years, Keith; her loving children, Ryan and Alyssa; her dear siblings, Rich Pierce, John Pierce and Debra Rodriguez; as well as countless great friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dolores. The door to her home was always open to friends. Kathy lived to entertain guests and ensured that every Christmas dinner and the 4th of July were celebrated around her table. She took great pleasure in cooking and sharing the gift of a memorable meal with those she loved. To say you were just welcome in her home was an understatement; in her home you were family. Kathy was a longtime parishioner of SS. Peter & Paul Church and member of Cress Creek Country Club. She was a die-hard Chicago Blackhawks fan who never missed attending a home game with her family. She was beyond thrilled each time they won the Stanley Cup. Kathy was blessed to travel the world with her family and create lasting memories of those times they shared. She loved music and would dance at every opportunity she could. Her joy was infectious and it was impossible to not partake in that same feeling in her presence. Kathy was also an active leader in her family's charity, the Pierce Family Foundation, and in supporting Children's Oncology Services (COSI). Above all, Kathy was most proud to be a loving wife and a great mom. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Kathy's life, memorial donations may be directed to the Pierce Family Foundation at www.thepiercefoundation.org Visitation will be Friday, June 28, 3:00 until 9:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, June 29, at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville for a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial, with visitation from 9:00-9:30 AM at the church. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 24 to June 26, 2019