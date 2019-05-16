Kathleen Gould Hayes of Chicago. Loving mother to her two sons John and Jeff; cherished grandmother to Vivian and Colin. She is survived by her sister Pat, and brothers Ron and Rich. Kathleen was a long-time and very active member of St. Thomas the Apostle parish. Her many contributions included teaching Sunday school and serving as a minister of care, primarily visiting patients in the hospital. She supported almost all the parish fund-raising activities. Kathleen was also an active volunteer. The many charities and organizations that benefited from her work include the Visitation/Old St. Mary's Law Clinic, the St. James food pantry and the Guild of the Chicago Lying In Hospital. Kathleen will be remembered as a caring and compassionate person. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to in her name. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 16 to May 17, 2019