Kathleen H. Callahan, age 93, of River Forest; beloved wife of the late John B. Callahan; loving mother of Dennis Callahan, Kathy Kimont, Maureen (Michael) Clark and the late Patricia Callahan (Winston) Shaw; cherished grandmother of Amanda, Liz (Ron) Johnson and Jon Callahan, Jimmy (Liz) and Kaitlin Kimont, and Matthew Clark; great-grandmother of Skylar and Cooper Johnson. Visitation Thursday January 23 from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 7600 Lake St., River Forest. Private interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to (stjude.org) are appreciated. Funeral info and extended obituary: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 22, 2020