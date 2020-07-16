1/
Kathleen H. Sheehy
{ "" }
Beloved sister of Patricia Sheehy, Joseph (the late Joan) Sheehy, Frances (the late Edmund) Finn, the late James Sheehy, the late Anne (the late Robert) Jennings, the late Edmund (the late Liz) Sheehy and the late Donald (Ann) Sheehy; Dear aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews; Dedicated teacher who impacted the lives of countless students; Family and friends to meet directly at St. Thomas More Church for 10:00 am Mass Saturday July 18, 2020; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
