Beloved sister of Patricia Sheehy, Joseph (the late Joan) Sheehy, Frances (the late Edmund) Finn, the late James Sheehy, the late Anne (the late Robert) Jennings, the late Edmund (the late Liz) Sheehy and the late Donald (Ann) Sheehy; Dear aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews; Dedicated teacher who impacted the lives of countless students; Family and friends to meet directly at St. Thomas More Church for 10:00 am Mass Saturday July 18, 2020; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com