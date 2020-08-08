Kathleen Halpin

Kathleen "Kathy" Halpin, age 53 of Wilmette, passed away on July 26, 2020. Beloved daughter of Suzanne Halpin of Northbrook, and the late Richard Halpin. Cherished sister of Michael (Kristin) Halpin and Jill Halpin. Kathy grew up in Olympia Fields, graduated from Marian Catholic High School, University of Illinois-Champaign, and Chicago-Kent College of Law. Kathy loved children, nature, volunteering, and the simple joys in life. Misericordia Home, where her sister Jill resides, was especially dear to her heart. Kathy realized her dream of living closer to Misericordia and beautiful Lake Michigan the last few years of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N Ridge Ave, Chicago IL 60660 may be made. Funeral information 847-901-4012