Kathleen Halpin
Kathleen "Kathy" Halpin, age 53 of Wilmette, passed away on July 26, 2020. Beloved daughter of Suzanne Halpin of Northbrook, and the late Richard Halpin. Cherished sister of Michael (Kristin) Halpin and Jill Halpin. Kathy grew up in Olympia Fields, graduated from Marian Catholic High School, University of Illinois-Champaign, and Chicago-Kent College of Law. Kathy loved children, nature, volunteering, and the simple joys in life. Misericordia Home, where her sister Jill resides, was especially dear to her heart. Kathy realized her dream of living closer to Misericordia and beautiful Lake Michigan the last few years of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N Ridge Ave, Chicago IL 60660 may be made. Funeral information 847-901-4012



Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Glenview Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
Memories & Condolences

August 6, 2020
Alex, Mike and I are thinking of your family during this difficult time. I enjoyed worked with Sue and Jill in the Greenhouse Inn over the years and I'm so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts are with you all!
Julie Iuorio
August 3, 2020
Kathy, you are in our hearts. God is watching over you. RIP, your sister, Jill


Jill Halpin
Family
August 3, 2020
You are and will always be an inspiration. Love you, your brother Michael
Michael Halpin
Family
August 3, 2020
Dear Kathy, Thank you for your friendship, and for helping me plan the trip to Sister Bay. It was so healing. I will be here for your family, and send my deepest sympathy.
Mary Remon
Neighbor
August 3, 2020
Kathy, I will miss you forever but happy that you are now at peace. I will treasure our time together. Love, Mom
Sue Halpin
Family
August 2, 2020
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
