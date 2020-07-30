1/
Kathleen Heylin
1933 - 2020
Kathleen G. Heylin, 87 of Hinsdale passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Kay was born on June 2, 1933, in Hinsdale, Illinois to Wilfred L. and Kathleen A. (Hague) Shea. Kay married Thomas B. Heylin, who immigrated to the US from Ireland, finding the love of his life. Kay is survived by seven of her eight children and their loved ones: Mary (Timothy) Marten, MD, Michael (Jacklyn) Heylin, Kathleen (David) Hebda, Alice (Mark) Argyelan, Kevin (Helen) Heylin, Sheila (Jeffrey) Chianakas, and Thomas B. Heylin, III. Kay's heart was big enough to raise and care for her large family. She loved all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren who made her life so special. Surviving Grandchildren, Kevin (Ashley) Heylin, Ryan (Amy) Heylin, Maegan (Kevin) Flynn, Patrick Krisko, Michael (Kirsten) Argyelan, Mark (Angela Serafini) Argyelan, Alex (Whitney) Argyelan, Adam (Danni Bruffey) Argyelan, Colleen (Kyle) Domazet, Daniel, Christina, Erin and Shannon Heylin. Kay is blessed with 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Also, surviving are siblings Wilfred L. Shea, II, Terence (Patricia) Shea; and Anne (Larry) Emmons. In addition to her parents and husband, preceding her in death are siblings Mary and John Knowles, her son, Patrick Heylin, grandson, Christopher Heylin, and nephew, Larry Emmons. Kay lived her faith. She was inclusive and the ultimate optimist, maintaining a keen and quick sense of humor. Being an avid reader and follower of a wide variety of news and culture, she was able to befriend a stranger in moments and was adored by all. Kay was an incredible mentor. She had an acute business acumen and was the best sounding board for thousands of conversations. We will all miss her sage advice. The family extends their sincere thanks to the fine nurses and physicians at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago for the tender, loving care as she passed from this world into eternal life. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathleen Heylin's name to the Little Brothers-Friends of the elderly at www.littlebrotherschicago.org. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
