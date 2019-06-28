Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Pascal Catholic Church
6199 W. Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pascal Catholic Church
6199 W. Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL
Kathleen J. Ackermann


1947 - 2019
Kathleen J. Ackermann Obituary
Kathleen J. Ackermann, Loving daughter of the late Eugene and Jean Ackermann; Dearest sister of the late James (Claire), the late Gerald (Patrice) and the late Kenneth (Kim); Dear aunt of James, Thomas, Heidi, Gerald, Susan, Jason, Megan, and the late Sandra; Fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Kathleen was the daughter of the late owners of Ackermann's Bakery 6043 W. Irving Park Rd. Chicago and was a teacher with CPS at Hanson Park Elementary until her retirement and a longtime realtor with Mid America Realty. Visitation Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Pascal Catholic Church 6199 W. Irving Park Rd. Chicago. Interment will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations in her memory to PAWS Chicago: 1997 N. Clybourn Ave. Chicago, IL. 60614, appreciated. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019
