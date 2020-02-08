Home

Services

Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:15 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
Kathleen J. Lettiere

Kathleen J. Lettiere Obituary
Kathleen J. Lettiere née Flynn, age 84, born and raised Irish Catholic on the southside of Chicago. She passed away peacefully on Thursday February 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.  She was a beloved wife of the late Frank Thomas Lettiere of 62 years.  Loving mother of Frank Thomas Jr. (Beth), Karen, Kathy (Bill) Hudek, Michael, Joan, Kelly and Joseph (Allison).  Cherished grandmother of Frank Thomas III, Maryellen Danaher, Michael Steven (Gloria), Michael Anthony, Kathleen Gonzalez (Rick), Gina, Jessica Esparza, John Esparza, Gaige Bentley, Jack, Max and Samantha.  Great-grandmother of Rose, London, Frank IV, Jack and Michael Steven II.  Loving godmother and Aunt of Michael Perry and many dear nieces and nephews.  Kathleen lived a full and happy life with family and friends. Funeral Monday, February 10, 2020, 9:15 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL. 60477, to St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church , Mass 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation, Sunday 2:00-8:00 PM. For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2020
