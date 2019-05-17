Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Kathleen "Katie" Koran

Kathleen "Katie" Koran Obituary
Kathleen " Katie" Koran Beloved Mother of Michael ( Jeffery Daniels) Koran. Loving Daughter of the late George and Betty, nee Powers Koran. Dear Sister of Kevin ( Myra), James (Nancy), Thomas (Angie),Michael (Lorie Jo) Koran, Amy (Bill) Grabowski and the late Margaret "Peggy" (George) Jungman. Fond Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Katie will be missed by her many cousins, friends and co- workers. Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3 PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME 7300 West Archer Avenue (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation Monday 8:30 AM until time of prayers at 9:30 AM. Mass 10 AM at St. Joseph Church. Interment is Resurrection Cemetery. Katie worked for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, Stickney Plant for over 25 years. She was an active member of the General Federation Women's Club of Illinois, Past President of Argo Summit Bedford Park Women's Club and a member of St. Joseph Ladies of the Rosary. Condolences may be sent to Katie's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019
