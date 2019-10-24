|
|
(nee Saunders). It is with great sadness that the family of Kathleen L Gabriel (nee Saunders), age 70, announces her passing after her courageous battle with cancer. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, John, and their children, Jennifer (Kevin) Weiler, Lisa Dean, Rebecca (Jeffrey) Sawyer, John (Lauren) Gabriel, and Christopher Gabriel, as well as her 16 grandchildren, Thomas, Matthew, Daniel, and Greta Weiler; Tucker, August, Margaret, Simon, Gracelyn and Owen Dean; Brion, Olivia, Caroline, and William Sawyer; and Amelia and Audrey Gabriel. She is survived by her dear siblings, George (Joan) Saunders, Dolores (Dominick) Misasi, and Beverly Kotnour. Kathleen was a cherished Aunt, Cousin and Friend to many. She was preceded by her parents, Marie L Saunders (nee Gendreau) and George A Saunders, and brother John P Saunders. Kathleen was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. Growing up, she enjoyed many summers camping at Devil's Lake in Baraboo, Wisconsin with her family. Upon graduating from Visitation High School in 1966, she pursued her studies and training as a Radiological Technician at Roseland Community Hospital. After her marriage to John in 1968, the couple moved to Bangkok, Thailand, where John was stationed with the US Army. After returning to the US, they settled in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood and became active parishioners of St. Christina Church, where their children attended school, and Kathleen worked at Meyer Medical in Chicago for several years. Later, the family of seven moved to Palos Hills, where she tirelessly devoted herself to her family and community, served as an active Girl Scout leader and a dedicated Parish Council member. She chaperoned her children to many activities and cheered them on from the bleachers at countless sporting events. Kathleen enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, hiking, and sitting by a campfire. Kathy and her family enjoyed many wonderful camping trips and vacations around the country. She lived for a pan of warm brownies, a kitchen table full of family and laughter, and a long, unscheduled summer with her children. With her children grown, Kathleen partnered with John in running the family optometric practice where they served beloved patients and friends, together, for over 20 years. Kathleen will be forever in our hearts and may her reward in heaven be great. Visitation Friday, October 25th from 3:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. Chapel prayers Saturday, October 26th, 9:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Patricia Church, Hickory Hills, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crisis Center for South Suburbia, [email protected], PO Box 39 Tinley Park, IL 60477. 708-429-7255. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019