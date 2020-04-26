|
Kathleen L. Gordon (nee Hickey). Age 70, formerly of Willow Springs. At rest April 21, 2020. Loving mother of Michael P. (Kara). Proud Grandmother of Garrett, Griffin and Graham. Dear sister of the late Edward J. and Shawn Hickey. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Marie (nee Joseph) Hickey. Cousin and Dear friend too many.
Memorials made to would be appreciated. Services and Interment at St. Mary Cemetery are private. Arrangements entrusted to Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director). Info: 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020