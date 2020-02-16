|
Kathleen L. O'Toole beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Patricia O'Toole; loving sister of Margaret (James) Maloblocki, Peach Eileen O'Toole, Kerri O'Toole and the late Michael O'Toole and Mary Ellen (Richard) Umgelder; devoted sister-in-law of Terri O'Toole; cherished aunt of Patrick O'Toole, Brian (Karen) O'Toole, Christopher O'Toole and the late Nicholas Umgelder; dearest God mother of Kyle Gill; Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Service Wednesday 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020