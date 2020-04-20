|
|
Kathleen (Flood) Lane, a longtime Northbrook resident, died peacefully at home in her sleep, April 18, 2020.
Born on September 12, 1928, in Delavan, Wisconsin of George and Adelaide (O'Neill) Flood, Kathleen (Katie) attended Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois, where she earned a bachelor's degree in English and Library Science. Kathleen is predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas J. Lane, with whom she was married for over 50 years. She is the loving mother of Mary Lane of Northbrook, Illinois, T.J. (T.K) Lane of Honolulu, Hawaii, Sarah (Gordon) Hill of Glenview, Illinois, Patricia (Michael) Smith of Northbrook, Illinois, Peter (Kelly) Lane of Chesterfield, Missouri and Elizabeth (Neil) Hernberg of Hingham, Massachusetts; proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren including Katherine Lane; Matthew (Stephanie), Sean, Mary Grace and James Hill; Kathleen, Stephen, Caroline, Thomas and Andrew Smith; Andrew, William, Christine and Trudy Lane; Adelaide, Harry, Joseph, and Katherine Hernberg; loving sister of Neill Flood. Katie is also survived by two future granddaughters-in-law (Alexandra and Kara), a future grandson-in-law (Evan), several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Katie was a woman of faith, who loved and cherished her family and her many friends. She thoroughly enjoyed being with people. Katie volunteered for over 20 years at St. Norbert Parish and the Chicago Botanic Garden. When not taking care of her family or volunteering, Katie was an avid bridge player and voracious reader. She also enjoyed watching the Cubs and traveling, particularly to Hawaii. Because of the current health crisis and for the safety of everyone, the family will hold a private service, and will gather family and friends at a later date for a Memorial Mass celebrating Katie's beautiful, full life. In lieu of flowers, memorials to (mercyhome.org) would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 20, 2020