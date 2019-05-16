|
Kathleen Louise Gaumer, 35, of Glenview, passed away suddenly May 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of Steve and Diane Gaumer (nee Blackwell); loving sister of Bill Gaumer (fiancée Annemarie Spiezia); cherished granddaughter of the late Dr. William J. Blackwell and late Mary Louise Blackwell-Wells, Robert and the late June VanNorstrand, and the late Shirley Gaumer Chandler; devoted fiancée of Shane Murphy; dear niece of Wesley (Karen) Blackwell, Judie (Lloyd) Urban, Sue (Guy) Solazzo, Nancy Blackwell, Fred Norman, Frank (Lupi) Gaumer, Bill (Sherri) Chandler, Mike (Jane) VanNorstrand, David (Lynn) VanNorstrand and the late Bruce (Jane) Blackwell; fond cousin to many. She is also survived by her loyal companion, Bentley. Kathleen was a graduate of Glenbrook South High School. She is very creative and enjoys cooking, doing art projects, knitting and painting. We will miss her beautiful smile and caring heart. Visitation Friday, May 24 from 5 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Service Saturday, May 25 at 2 pm at St. David's Episcopal Church, 2410 Glenview Road, Glenview. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019