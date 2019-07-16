|
|
Chevalier, Kathleen M. (nee Green, of Lindenhurst), 70, was born on January 22, 1949 and passed on to eternal life on July 13, 2019. Visitation will be from 3 pm to 9 pm on Tuesday, July 16 at the Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, 6471 N. Northwest Hwy. Funeral Wednesday, 10:45 am from the funeral home to St. Juliana Catholic Church for Mass at 11:30 am. Interment private. For the full obituary, please visit: www.cremation-society.com/obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019