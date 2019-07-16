Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
773-774-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:45 AM
Olson Burke and Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Juliana Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Chevalier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Chevalier


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Chevalier Obituary
Chevalier, Kathleen M. (nee Green, of Lindenhurst), 70, was born on January 22, 1949 and passed on to eternal life on July 13, 2019. Visitation will be from 3 pm to 9 pm on Tuesday, July 16 at the Olson Burke/Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, 6471 N. Northwest Hwy. Funeral Wednesday, 10:45 am from the funeral home to St. Juliana Catholic Church for Mass at 11:30 am. Interment private. For the full obituary, please visit: www.cremation-society.com/obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now