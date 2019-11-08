|
Kathleen M. Dalloz nee Kapinos, wife of the late Henry "Tony" Dalloz. Loving mother of Dawn, Denise (Steve) Pignato and the late Debra Lynn Dalloz. Fond grandmother of Anthony Pignato (Nicole), Stephanie (Joshua) Watson, Nicholas, Adam and Jeremy Pignato. Dear sister of Patricia Kapinos. Proud Great-Grandmother. Funeral Monday November 11, 2019 8:45 AM from the Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave. Tinley Park to St. Michael Catholic Church 14300 S. West Ave. Orland Park, IL. Mass 9:30 AM. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Sunday November 10, 2019 from Noon until 5:00 PM. For more information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations to the . https://www2.heart.org/ or of Illinois https://www.nkfi.org/
