Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
8:45 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
14300 S. West Ave.
Orland Park, IL
View Map
Kathleen M. Dalloz

Kathleen M. Dalloz Obituary
Kathleen M. Dalloz nee Kapinos, wife of the late Henry "Tony" Dalloz. Loving mother of Dawn, Denise (Steve) Pignato and the late Debra Lynn Dalloz. Fond grandmother of Anthony Pignato (Nicole), Stephanie (Joshua) Watson, Nicholas, Adam and Jeremy Pignato. Dear sister of Patricia Kapinos. Proud Great-Grandmother. Funeral Monday November 11, 2019 8:45 AM from the Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave. Tinley Park to St. Michael Catholic Church 14300 S. West Ave. Orland Park, IL. Mass 9:30 AM. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Sunday November 10, 2019 from Noon until 5:00 PM. For more information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations to the . https://www2.heart.org/ or of Illinois https://www.nkfi.org/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019
