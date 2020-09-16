1/
Kathleen M. Gillespie
Kathleen M. Gillespie 79. At Peace with Christ, Sunday, September 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominick. Loving mother of John (Christine), Kathy Iscra, Carolyn (Gino) Jacobazzi,and Michael (Colleen). Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Katrina, Aidan, Johnny, Timmy, Danny, Gino, Amanda, Julia, Michael, Connor, Caitlyn and Mack. Dear sister of Thomas Geoghegan and Mary (Andrew) Walsh. Visitation Friday 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Saturday 9:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Juliana Church. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M.. Graveside service will take place at Maryhill Cemetery. www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/456-8300



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
SEP
19
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
September 15, 2020
To John,Michael,Kathy & Carolyn,my deepest sympathy to you on your Mom.s passing,she was a beautiful person,i will miss our phone chats.May Her Soul Rest in Peace ,Amen.
ellen curran
Friend
September 15, 2020
ellen curran
September 15, 2020
Kathleen was truly a beautifull lady always a kind word for all happy to see you RIP Kathleen a true Galway girl
Kathleen Shiel
Friend
September 14, 2020
John, Kathy, Carolyn, and Michael, I am so very sorry for your loss. Your Mom was an amazing lady and she will be dearly missed. Sending you all my love and prayers. May she Rest in Peace. Love you all, Anita
Anita Kaufmann
Friend
September 14, 2020
a loved one
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
