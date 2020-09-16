Kathleen M. Gillespie 79. At Peace with Christ, Sunday, September 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominick. Loving mother of John (Christine), Kathy Iscra, Carolyn (Gino) Jacobazzi,and Michael (Colleen). Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Katrina, Aidan, Johnny, Timmy, Danny, Gino, Amanda, Julia, Michael, Connor, Caitlyn and Mack. Dear sister of Thomas Geoghegan and Mary (Andrew) Walsh. Visitation Friday 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Saturday 9:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to St. Juliana Church. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M.. Graveside service will take place at Maryhill Cemetery. www.cumberlandchapels.com
