Home

POWERED BY

Services
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
773-646-1133
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kountz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Kountz

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Kathleen M. Kountz Obituary
Kathleen M. Kountz nee Manning, age 83, of Hegewisch, passed March 31st. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Loving mother of Donald (Linnea), David (late Pauline A.), Daniel (Laura), and Karleen (Gregory) Nalepka. Cherished grandmother of Thomas, Nicholas, Erik, Brian, Laura, and Hanna. Fond daughter of the late Thomas Manning and the late Marie nee Ribovich. Sister of the late Thomas (Shirley) Manning. Many nieces and nephews. Graduate of South Chicago School of Nursing, and former R.N. at South Shore Hospital. Kathleen was a craft enthusiast, and loved working with her hands. She enjoyed painting, creating stain glass, ceramics and porcelain, and her favorites quilting and sewing. She belonged to many quilting clubs who will miss her dearly. Funeral Services 9:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Columba Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. John & St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday April 5, 2019. 773-646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now