Kathleen M. Kral, age 91, of Downers Grove. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and the late Elizabeth Kral. Loving sister of the late Virginia Mueller. Devoted aunt of Laura Marconnet, Gregory (JoAnn) Mueller and the late Joseph Mueller. Dear great-aunt of David Marconnet, Patricia and Alex Mueller. Fond cousin of Bill Marley. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday Oct. 19th at Divine Savior Church, 6700 Main St., Downers Grove. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019