Loving sister, Kathleen M. "Kate" Redmond passed away on August 30 at the age of 70 in Tucson, AZ. She was previously resident of Auburn, AL and Chicago IL area.



Kate was the first daughter of the late John S. Redmond and Katheen "Pat" Redmond, and survived by two sisters, Elizabeth (John) Schumacher, and Ann M. Redmond, brother John (Maria) Redmond, and late brother Robert M. "Mike" Redmond. Kate also was loving Aunt to multiple nieces and nephews.



A private service will be held at a later date.





