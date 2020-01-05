|
Kathleen M. Tenegal nee Midona. Beloved wife of Michael F. Tenegal. Dear sister of Patricia (the late Charles W.) Rydberg, Michael (Elizabeth) Midona & the late Donald Midona. Loving aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Fond cousin of many. Proud godmother & aunt of Christine Zuza. Funeral Monday 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Louis de Montfort Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020