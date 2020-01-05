Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home
5570 W. 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home
5570 W. 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Louis de Montfort Church
Kathleen M. Tenegal

Kathleen M. Tenegal Obituary
Kathleen M. Tenegal nee Midona. Beloved wife of Michael F. Tenegal. Dear sister of Patricia (the late Charles W.) Rydberg, Michael (Elizabeth) Midona & the late Donald Midona. Loving aunt & great aunt of many nieces & nephews. Fond cousin of many. Proud godmother & aunt of Christine Zuza. Funeral Monday 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Louis de Montfort Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
