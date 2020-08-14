Kathy Maldre nee Dunker, loving wife, devoted mother, and proud grandmother, was born to Mary Ann (Leucht) and Henry Dunker in Evergreen Park, Illinois. She grew up in Chicago and attended Luther South High School. She met her husband Mati when they were students at Circle – University of Illinois at Chicago. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. Kathy spent the majority of her career as a teacher at Beverly Montessori School. She was active in her church and enjoyed gardening at her Beverly home. She is survived by her children Kristina (Gary) Jarosik, Erik (Andrea) and Matthew (Sarah) Maldre; grandchildren: Olivia, Luke, Julia, and Evelyn; her sisters: Grace (Jerome) Kreten, Carol (Michael) Loecherbach, her brother Henry (Betty) Dunker, and many nieces and nephews. The family is having a private funeral service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Brookfield. Donations can be made to Rush Parkinson's Disease research program. Arrangements by Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com