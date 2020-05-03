Kathleen Marie Serapin
Born September 7,1931 to Myrtle and Leonard Hohl (now deceased) in Chicago, IL. She is preced-ed in death by husband, Peter P. Serapin, brother Robert Hohl of Calumet City, IL, sister Marcella Mitchell of Cardiff, CA. Surviving family include brother Leo Hohl of Atlanta, GA, daughters, Christine Kluck, Cynthia (Dan) Kluck and son Peter M. (Margaret) Serapin, 4 grandchildren: Melis-sa (Jeff Wright), Lisa (Dave Pilotto), Zachary and Kristen Serapin, and 4 great grand children: Oli-ver, Elyse Matthew and Graham Louise. She was very fond of her nieces Betty Sue, Janet and nephews Jeff, David and Wayne.

Kathleen grew up on Chicago's south side. She worked as an elementary school teacher for Chica-go Public Schools. In retirement, Kathleen lived in Hot Springs Village, AR, Geneva, Il and Raleigh NC. She enjoyed maintaining an independent lifestyle.

She passed peacefully, April 22, 2020. After cremation she will be laid to rest with her husband Pe-ter Paul in Hot Springs Village. Donations can be made to Room to Read, roomtoread.org. Condolences may be shared CremationSocietyNC.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
