Kathy passed away suddenly on January 16, 2020 in Benicia California at the age of 74.



Kathy was born on June 8, 1945 in Chicago to William J. (Bud) and Helen (Coffou) Walsh. Kathy grew up in Evergreen Park, attended Most Holy Redeemer Grade School, Mother McAuley High School, and St. Xavier College, Chicago. After high school, Kathy entered the Sisters of Mercy Convent where she trained in radiology. Leaving the order, Kathy continued working as an X-Ray Technologist in Chicago while teaching at DePaul University, before switching careers to property management. Over the years, Kathy moved to Tucson, Dallas and Sacramento, before relocating to the San Francisco area working for the Bentlall Group until her retirement.



Kathy and best friend Michael Butler spent happy days together traveling, visiting family, attending events at the San Francisco Irish Cultural Center, enjoying trips to Napa Valley, and being actively involved in the Numismatic Society of Northern California.



Kathy was a dedicated and loyal worker who enjoyed being with family. She was known for her quick wit and artistic talent, especially water color painting. She was reliable, outgoing, and loved Irish Music. Kathy's true passion was catching up with her friends on Facebook.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen, and her partner Michael Butler. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Sisko (Bruce) and Maureen Walsh (Kevin), her nephews, Dr. Zachary Sisko MD (Ann), Logan Walsh (Adrienne), and William (Jake) Walsh (Kristi), grand niece Eleanor Grace Sisko, many cousins and a host of longtime friends.



A funeral mass and celebration of Kathy's life was set for June 8, her 75th Birthday, but due to the current crisis of the pandemic, it will now be scheduled for a future date when public health restrictions allow and family and friends feel it is safe to travel.



A private burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL.



Donations in memory of Kathy Walsh may be made to: Mother McAuley High School, 3737 W. 99th St., Chicago, IL, 60655, Attn: Peggy Rourke.





